KABN, XTM to roll out digital currency prepaid cards to Canadians

The product, named Pegasus Flyte Prepaid Card, will be launched on the Canadian market allowing consumers to spend traditional and digital currencies at both brick and mortar and online merchants as easily as cash. Powered through the XTM Payment Platform, the Pegasus Flyte Prepaid Card program is expected to launch in Q4 2019. Cardholders will have a mobile app and a host of value-based services available to them similar to traditional banking programs.

KABN is specialising both in next-generation, patent pending, transportable online identity verification and financial and loyalty related services. The company provides Always On identity verification and validation services at no charge to consumers, allowing them to prove their identity continuously to a growing list of online service providers, programs and Exchanges.