Kabbage powers "Pay Later" financing for Alibaba.com US customers

According to Kabbage, Alibaba Group’s online platform for global B2B trade and the Pay Later option allows millions of US small businesses on Alibaba.com to obtain up to USD 150,000 of financing for their orders. Pay Later also improves cash flow and makes global commerce more accessible for small businesses.

Kabbage officials have stated that since its beta launch in June 2018, Pay Later has simplified and strengthened payments for small businesses using Alibaba.com. Polling nearly 1,000 Pay Later customers, 81% have indicated it is easier to apply with Pay Later than other business financing options, and 68% said Pay Later has allowed them to increase order sizes on the site.