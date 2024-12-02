



This collaboration aims to deliver a unified payment solution that simplifies both onsite and online payment processes for visitor attractions, improving operational efficiency.











The partnership offers a comprehensive payment system that integrates with existing setups, enabling businesses to manage transactions through one unified platform. The solution includes a range of flexible payment options, such as mobile, portable, and countertop card machines, ensuring businesses can cater to diverse payment needs. Additionally, the secure online payment gateway provides a smooth and reliable checkout experience for customers.





Key benefits of the partnership

Simple payment integration: a cohesive solution for both in-person and online payments, simplifying transaction processes.

Unified payments platform: a single platform for managing all payments, improving operational efficiency with simple settlement systems.

Flexible payment options: a variety of payment machines designed to meet different business needs.

Secure online payments: a secure website payment gateway offering a hassle-free customer experience.

Competitive transaction rates: cost-effective solutions that support businesses' financial goals.

Multiple payment methods: support for Chip & Pin, contactless, and mobile payments, improving flexibility and customer satisfaction.

This partnership enables K3 MStore and DNA Payments to offer cost-effective and efficient payment solutions, supporting the growth and operational needs of visitor attractions in a dynamic market.





Visitor attractions adopt digital payments amid post-pandemic growth

The visitor attraction sector has shown significant recovery post-pandemic, with global tourism to reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2024, according to UN Tourism. This rebound is driven by increasing consumer confidence and a shift in visitor behaviour, where digital solutions are now integral to the guest experience. Attractions are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to meet the demands of a hybrid customer base that expects a simple integration of onsite and online experiences. As a result, there is growing pressure on businesses in the sector to modernise their payment systems, ensuring they are capable of handling both in-person and online transactions smoothly and securely.

The surge in demand for omnichannel payment solutions reflects broader industry trends toward digital transformation. As consumers become more accustomed to the convenience of mobile wallets, contactless payments, and online purchasing, visitor attractions are turning to integrated systems that simplify payment processes across all customer touchpoints. This shift not only improves operational efficiency but also improves customer satisfaction, as frictionless transactions become a key differentiator in a competitive market.