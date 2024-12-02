K2 Insurance implements One Inc for digital billing

The feature is called One Inc Digital Payments and is meant to improve the company’s payments operation and customer payments experience. K2 has built an underwriting and distribution franchise in the program insurance market by assembling a core group of insurers and MGAs located across the country.

Through the 2013 acquisition of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Aegis Security Insurance Company (Aegis Security), the company now does business in all 50 US states. K2 selected One Inc Digital Payments based on One Inc’s ability to integrate into existing workflows, while providing digital engagement. After the initial three months in production, K2 has realised a savings in credit card processing costs of over 50%, with a pathway to further reductions. Total savings are expected to surpass USD 250,000 annually.