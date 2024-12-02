Juvo, DOCOMO Digital join forces for mobile commerce

Via the agreement, Juvo’s financial identity and credit lending capabilities will be combined with DOCOMO Digital’s payments platform for mobile carriers, OTTs, and digital merchants. Prepaid mobile users, especially in the emerging markets, will thus benefit from financial flexibility, as consumption of digital services and OTT content continues to rise.

Moreover, the partnership between the two companies would now allow for transactions to be completed with micro-credits extended instantaneously, and without the need for consumers to top-up immediately.