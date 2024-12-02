



Following this announcement, the Juuli Visa Corporate Card was issued in collaboration with Stripe, and it was designed in order to offer freelancers the financial tools they need to manage their professional expenses, separate business from personal spending, and streamline their operations.

In addition, the freelance-focused corporate card will be launched across the region of Europe in order to support the growing independent workforce amid an evolving regulatory landscape. The companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on the Juuli Visa Corporate Card launch

According to the official press release, the newly launched corporate card was developed in order to respond to documented challenges freelancers face in the financial sector. The card was designed with multiple benefits for freelancers, including both physical and virtual corporate card options without the need for activation or annual fees. At the same time, the Juuli Visa Corporate Card does not require credit checks, as it focuses on addressing a significant barrier for freelancers with variable business income patterns. The card integrates business expense tracking capabilities and provides global business payment functionality, reflecting the increasingly international nature of freelance operations, where 43% of European freelancers report conducting business with clients in multiple countries around the continent.

In addition, the card will enable freelancers in Europe to operate with the same financial legitimacy and capabilities that were previously reserved for traditional corporations. This process represents a significant step forward in the professionalisation and development of the independent workforce, as it is available to freelancers throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) and is issued by Stripe Technology Europe Limited pursuant to a licence from Visa Europe Limited.