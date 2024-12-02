



To further advance its capabilities and solidify its position in the industry, Gr4vy announced several developments in its latest news, starting with JustGiving becoming its client. By leveraging its payment orchestration platform, JustGiving is set to deliver over 60 methods of cryptocurrency donations, imposing no international exchange fees. Including cryptocurrency as an option allows the company to benefit from additional cross-border donations, as global donors can offer funds in a more simplified manner. Representatives from JustGiving commented on the announcement, mentioning that Gr4vy’s connections features enable their organisation to keep pace with payment trends and scale its reach, optimising donations overall.











Gr4vy Pulse and other new features

Besides having JustGiving as a new client, Gr4vy also introduced Gr4vy Pulse, a space where the company can share its feature releases, platform upgrades, and developments. The initial edition highlights the redesign of the company’s platform Dashboard, enabling merchants to access real-time data while benefiting from a complete view of their payment stack, updates on their Settlement Reporting features, and the launch of Payouts, a new capability that allows users to process Original Credit Transactions (OCT).

Moreover, Gr4vy’s Gift Cards and Split-tender support were also made available, as well as a new Routing capability that equips merchants with the ability to directly route to any PSP, side-stepping pre-set rules on the workflow engine. Additionally, the company now provides self-provisioned Network Tokens, enabling businesses to manage their tokens while delivering dynamic retries leveraging traditional card PANs, ensuring increased flexibility. The first edition included Advanced Authentication for Vault Forwarding, which lets merchants securely forward PCI data to endpoints that need to be signed, encrypted, or verified payloads beyond API keys or passwords.

At the same time, Gr4vy, in its integration hub, upgraded its support for Apple Pay, now delivering cross-browser assistance and recurring payments for Apple Pay and Google Pay. The company underlined that the newly offered features are available to all its merchants, with the move advancing its commitment to equipping businesses with scaled control and flexibility over their payment operations.