Just released: B2B Fintech: Payments, Supply Chain Finance & E-Invoicing Guide 2016

The Paypers (www.thepaypers.com) has released the B2B Fintech: Payments, Supply Chain Finance & E-Invoicing Guide 2016. The guide is a map of the complex and dynamic world of Fintech. Carefully documented, the guide keeps readers informed about the latest developments and opportunities in B2B payments, SCF, and e-invoicing.

The guide offers valuable information for industry professionals, associations, analysts, industry solutions providers and Fintech enthusiasts via a thoughtfully structured journey into the dynamic world of B2B payments, supply chain finance and e-invoicing. Also, the guide is completed by a detailed online company profiles database with advanced search functionality.

Highlights of the report:

- the future of banking innovation from two leading banks (Deutsche Bank, UniCredit);

- the most interesting use cases for blockchain in B2B payments and supply chain finance (Aite Group, Innopay, Orchard Finance);

- how to reinvent the correspondent banking model as we know it today (SWIFT);

- the challenges for international payments & financing projects (sharedserviceslink, KAE, NAPCP, Token, Future Asia Ventures, INTIX);

- supply chain finance: a significant new proposition in the financing of trade and supply chains, but what’s next (ICC Banking Commission, Windesheim, Magnus Lind – The Talent Show, Anita Gerrits);

- the steps needed for successful open & cross-border e-invoicing (Comarch EDI, Fraunhofer Institute, simplerinvoicing);

- the regulation helps or hinders innovation and growth: up to date insights on PSD2, Directive 2014/55/EU, Prompt Payment Code, etc. (Brendan Jones, EESPA, Asset Based Finance Association, IAAF)

The guide opens an eye on the unique factors that puts the scene in a forever changing game, with new actors, new rules and impediments that require constant innovation and original ideas. The inner architecture of the guide follows closely the most important issues of the moment, trends and developments in payments & financing.

