



Following this announcement, the round comes amid intensifying competition in the payments space, where multiple payment gateways have snapped ties with the payment orchestration platform. The funding round was led by Kedaara Capital with participation from WestBridge and SoftBank.

In addition, the company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.











More information on Juspay’s funding round

Juspay represents an Indian payments unicorn focused on providing payment solutions to businesses of all sizes. The company has developed diverse products and tools in order to improve its customer experience and make payments frictionless. At the same time, Juspay provides its users and partners with optimised technology, robust security, and augmented customer support, as well as a complete suite of recurring payment options with a single integration.

Throughout this funding round, Juspay is set to accelerate its development process, aiming to offer its clients and partners an improved experience. In addition, the firm will continue to focus on designing optimised solutions and expertise, as well as bolstering the overall digital payment ecosystem of the region. Furthermore, Juspay will leverage the funds in order to strengthen India’s overall position in the global payments arena, aiming to further accelerate its growth and digitalisation as well.