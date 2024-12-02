Juspay raises USD 60 million in Series D round

The round was led by private equity firm Kedaara Capital, with participation from existing backers SoftBank and Accel. Avendus Capital served as the financial advisor for the transaction.

Juspay offers enterprise-grade payments technology solutions and currently operates in multiple global markets including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the UK. Its platform is used by large merchants and financial institutions, and the company also provides technology services for banks.

Juspay’s technology stack includes orchestration tools, tokenisation, 3D Secure (3DS) authentication, analytics, and fraud management services.

Among its primary offerings is Hyperswitch, an open-source orchestration platform designed to give merchants more control and flexibility over their payments infrastructure. In March 2025, Juspay introduced Hyperswitch in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. The platform operates under an Apache 2.0 licence and is PCI-certified, allowing businesses to build and customise their payment infrastructure without reliance on proprietary solutions.

Officials from Juspay indicated that future development will focus on expanding artificial intelligence capabilities to streamline operations and improve merchant-facing tools.

Funding to support AI investment and product development

According to representatives from Juspay, the company aims to develop payment systems that remain compatible with a wide range of providers, in response to an increasingly fragmented global payments landscape. They noted that the business intends to continue prioritising open-source principles in product design while also using AI to drive operational efficiency.

Officials from Kedaara Capital expressed confidence in Juspay’s underlying technology and strategy, stating that the firm plans to support the company’s expansion efforts as it scales its platform globally. In addition to its headquarters in India, Juspay maintains offices in San Francisco, São Paulo, Dublin, and Singapore.