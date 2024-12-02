Designed to give merchants greater flexibility and control over their payment systems, the platform operates under an Apache 2.0 licence and is PCI-certified, allowing businesses to build and customise their payment infrastructure without reliance on proprietary solutions.

The payments industry continues to evolve, with an increasing number of transaction methods, security protocols, and regulatory requirements adding complexity for businesses. Many merchants struggle with high costs, low success rates, and limited infrastructure options, often relying on restrictive, third-party payment solutions. Hyperswitch is looking to address these challenges by providing a modular system that integrates various payment services, including processing, acquiring, fraud detection, tokenisation, and authentication.

In essence, the platform allows companies to configure their own payment stack or use its full orchestration capabilities. It supports intelligent routing, custom checkout experiences, alternative payment methods, payout management, reconciliation, and unified analytics. The open-source framework offers transparency and faster integration, with merchants able to self-deploy and test the system efficiently.

A representative from Juspay stated that the company envisions an open and accessible payment landscape, aiming to provide businesses with enterprise-grade performance, high reliability, and cost-efficient scalability through Hyperswitch.

Expansion strategy and global presence

To support its growth in North America, Juspay has established a base in San Mateo, California, focusing on increasing adoption in the US and Canada. This follows the company’s expansion into Europe, marked by the opening of an office in Dublin in December 2024. The new locations enhance Juspay’s global operations, which already include teams in India, Singapore, Dubai, and São Paulo.

Juspay, backed by investors such as SoftBank, Accel, and VEF, provides payment solutions to major enterprises, processing more than 200 million transactions daily. According to the official press release, the company manages an annual total processed volume of approximately USD 670 billion, serving clients across various industries, including digital payments, insurance, and ecommerce.