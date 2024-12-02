The company supports enterprise merchants with services, including one-click checkout, full-stack orchestration, 3DS authentication, network tokenisation, fraud solutions, and more. Backed by investors such as SoftBank, Accel, and VEF, Juspay also offers an end-to-end white label new age payment gateway and real-time payments infrastructure for banks.











Juspay’s expansion in Singapore

The expansion positions the company in a dynamic market where it can work closely with merchants and help them with their unique challenges. Juspay aims to support them with a scalable payment infrastructure, reflecting its vision of making digital payments interoperable and accessible for everyone on a global scale.

The move comes as APAC’s digital payment landscape is undergoing a moment of transformation and diversification. The company intends to scale its team in Singapore and address the challenges faced by enterprises in managing global payments, such as optimising transaction costs, improving authorisation rates, and upgrading the payment experience with local payment methods.

Juspay’s expansion in Asia Pacific is further solidified by its partnership with digital travel platform Agoda, which has implemented Juspay's full-stack orchestration and reconciliation service across the region. The travel platform chose Juspay for its support for a wide range of local payment methods and system reliability, as it aims to maintain an efficient and reliable payment process.





Latest news from Juspay

In April 2025, the company raised USD 60 million in Series D funding, money used to develop payment systems that remain compatible with a wide range of providers, in response to an increasingly fragmented global payments landscape.

The round was led by private equity firm Kedaara Capital, with participation from existing backers SoftBank and Accel. Avendus Capital served as the financial advisor for the transaction.