The Edge+ CSB Bank RuPay Credit Card combines standard credit card functionality with UPI transaction capability via the RuPay network.

The card, available exclusively through Jupiter's app, allows users to make UPI-based payments using a credit line, an integration that aligns with recent shifts in India's payments landscape. The product also includes expense tracking tools and supports flexible reward redemption options such as statement credits, bill payments, cash, or Digital Gold.

Jupiter officials noted that the launch is part of the platform’s ongoing effort to expand its offerings within the personal finance segment, which currently includes debit cards, mutual funds, SIPs, and related services.

Scapia launches dual-network travel credit card

Separately, travel-focused fintech platform Scapia has launched a co-branded credit card in collaboration with Federal Bank. The Scapia Federal RuPay Credit Card is positioned as a dual-network product, allowing users to transact via both RuPay and Visa networks. It supports UPI, international payments, and offline and online purchases, all under a single credit limit and billing cycle.

According to Scapia representatives, this is among the first credit cards in India to offer native UPI functionality via the RuPay network while maintaining Visa's international acceptance footprint.

Both launches come in the context of a wider trend of credit card issuers incorporating UPI support to tap into India’s growing preference for mobile-first, interoperable payment experiences. The RuPay network, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has seen increasing adoption as regulators and fintechs push for better digital inclusion and transaction versatility.