The integration enables businesses to make better financial decisions with unified insights into all their Amazon stores’ financial data in one, real-time overview.











Keeping finances in one place

Juni gives ecommerce businesses complete visibility and control over their cash flow with a unified view of multi-currency business accounts, corporate virtual cards, and flexible credit with rich insights and analytics, all in one place.

According to research firm Statista, the UK has the most advanced ecommerce market in Europe generating a revenue of GBP 110 billion. Amazon is one of the major platforms that UK ecommerce businesses use to sell their products, with over 85,000 UK SMEs now selling on Amazon – up more than 25% year-on-year.

Amazon sellers can now see data in the Juni platform including:

Total gross and net sales volume;

Average order value across selected time frames;

Total number of orders made across selected time frames and stores;

First and returning customer transactions;

Best-selling products by the number of units, orders containing them, and sales amount.

Juni’s officials said that the days of manually pulling storefront data are officially over thanks to their new Amazon storefront integration. During challenging economic periods, it's more important for ecommerce businesses to have a clear, real-time view of their finances and their platform provides that. With a complete overview of their stores, ad networks, payment gateways, and bank accounts in one place, this integration is another significant step for their customers to simplify their financial oversight - allowing them to concentrate on scaling their businesses, and leaving the admin to Juni.

The Juni platform now boasts over 2,400 integrations as it aims to remove financial and operational barriers for businesses in digital commerce.







