Juni releases UK credit card for media purchases

The new card is designed to help ecommerce companies expand and grow through media kits, including digital ads. The Juni credit card allows entrepreneurs to remove limitations set by regular credit cards and offer more flexibility to clients. Some of the benefits include the ability to choose between different currencies (USD, EUR, or GBP), 1% cashback on all spending, as well as 0% interest.

With up to GBP 400,000 credit limit, the Juni and Visa credit card allows companies to increase their media budgets and promote their businesses at a higher marketing potential, as opposed to other banks’ offers.

Finally, clients can order an unlimited number of virtual cards issued to team members for efficient spending and will benefit from guaranteed payment terms of 37 days, extendable upon request to up to 60 days.