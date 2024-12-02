Juni enables cross-border payments for European customers





Currently, businesses operate in a globalised world and recent data shows that the global B2B cross-border payments market is projected to reach USD 56.1 trillion by 2030. As a result, digital commerce enterprises require the ability to source inventory, pay vendors and contractors, and complete intercompany transfers on an international scale.











Juni’s solutions and objective

To allow its customers to transact with global vendors and partners, Juni extended its Send Money solution, enabling EEA-based companies to make cross-border payments to mainland China and the US. Payments can be completed directly and securely from the user’s Juni USD account. Through this launch, Juni supports its objective of becoming a banking alternative for digital commerce businesses and improving its core banking feature offering.



According to officials, the new cross-border payment capabilities aim to ensure that ecommerce businesses can pay vendors and suppliers easily, with Juni’s customers that work with global entities being able to move money between multi-currency IBAN accounts in USD, GBP, EUR, NOK, and SEK, with account payments FX capped at 0.5%. By facilitating USD-to-USD international transfers, Juni wants to strengthen its banking position while creating the foundation for expanding its invoice management offering to include inventory payments. Representatives confirmed that the company wants to include additional jurisdictions in the upcoming months.



Cross-border payments to the US and mainland China will be available to ecommerce businesses across the EEA, with Juni aiming to make the capabilities available to UK enterprises in the second half of 2024.





More information about Juni