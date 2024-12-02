Jumptuit develops inter-industry data protection platform

The Jumptuit data platform is positioned at the intersection of Big Data, artificial intelligence, cyber and blockchain to facilitate the exchange of data between organisations in all market sectors. The platform dynamically regulates the exchange of information with its patent pending Data Rights Matrix that autonomic analyses and applies regulations to information exchanges and transactions.

The Data Rights Matrix brings together government, public and private industry classification requirements and interrelates them with their relevant regulatory counterparts across multiple jurisdictions. It supports the integration of General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Environment, Social & Governance (ESG), Capital, Labor, Energy, Materials & Services (KLEMS), the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) and more filtered through multiple classification systems.