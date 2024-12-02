Jumio rolls out new authentication tool based on facial recognition tech

The new product uses FaceTec’s Zoom 3D Face Login technology, to combine biometrics for identity proofing with ongoing 3D face authentication. Consumers first take a photo of their driver’s license, passport, or ID card, and then use a mobile device camera or webcam to capture their faces.

In the course of authentication, Jumio Authentication compares the “selfie”, a 3D face map containing 100 times the liveness data of a 2D photo, to the picture on the aforementioned ID, and retakes the selfie for good measure, according to VentureBeat. In terms of security, Quality assurance testing company iBeta subjected Zoom 3D Face to 1,500 spoofing sessions, and says it couldn’t fool the tool once, the online publication added.

Jumio’s pitching Jumio Authentication as a convenient solution for rental car companies, hotels, online exam providers, and others.