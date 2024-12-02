Jumio offers help to Casumo for online gambling KYC compliance

Jumio explains that Casumo faces stringent KYC regulations as a provider of online gaming services. Also, Jumio’s technology is being leveraged to scan end users’ ID and proof of address documents, as well as to apply facial recognition to uploaded documents and selfies in order to confirm that they match.

Jumio’s solutions and selfie-based user authentication can be used to confirm customers’ identities, and also for adjacent areas like proof of age. In doing so, they can offer operational efficiencies, which could potentially upgrade the archaic systems. The company asserts that its technology has increased Casumo’s ‘KYC handling capacity’ by 80%.