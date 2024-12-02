Jumio, Nok Nok Labs team up for account recovery solution

As part of the agreement, the fully integrated Nok Nok S3 Suite and Jumio’s identity verification technologies for account recovery allow customers to avoid time-consuming custom integrations. Instead, the solution leverages the integrations of email- and SMS-based one-time passcode (OTP).

Moreover, the new technology offered by the two companies provide organisations with custom integrations for a secure account recovery solution. This enables user account access on a new device. The Nok Nok platform supports different account recovery methods, facilitating the configuration of named policies for using one or more methods, such as Jumio’s Identity Verification. Thus, customers can use flexible policy to enable combinations of recovery methods, and can also dynamically choose the policy to be used based on other risk factors.