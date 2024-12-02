Jumio launches liveness detection to deter fraud during account onboarding

With identity verification, Jumio’s approach is to first verify the government-issued ID (e.g., drivers license, passport or ID card) and ensure that it is authentic and has not been doctored. For mobile SDK customers, Jumio then requires the user to take a selfie which enables the company to compare the person in the selfie to the person pictured in the ID document.

Since Netverify is an omnichannel solution, Jumio also supports identity verification via desktop webcams. But, image capture via web uploads makes liveness detection challenging.

With Liveness Detection for Web, desktop customers are required to take a picture of themselves holding a handwritten note to ensure a real person is performing the transaction. End-users are asked to hold up a note with a custom phrase (e.g. company name) and the current date and then take a picture of themselves with the note during the selfie capturing process.