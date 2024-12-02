Jumio launches campaign against digital authentication uncertainty

The “No More Maybes” campaign includes a USD 10,000 “testing challenge”. The winnings are available to any prospective customer, with the condition that they can achieve more accurate identification verification results from another provider in head-to-head testing against Jumio Netverify.

Moreover, Jumio is providing a manual review cost calculator, explanations for 13 criteria for identity verification solutions, and instructions for holding a “competitive bake-off” of identity services.

The company is touting its “hybrid” model of machine intelligence and human review with the campaign. Jumio representatives argue that the certainty provided by the model comes from the balance of expertise between human and automated reviews, as well as the training of manual reviewers.