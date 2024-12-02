Jumio joins NICE Actimizes X-Sight Marketplace

NICE Actimize helps financial services organisations to keep up with a changing market landscape, and through its agreement, Jumio has joined the X-Sight Marketplace, the industry’s first financial crime risk management-focused ecosystem designed to assist financial services organisations evaluate new point solutions and move to stay on top of a challenging regulatory and criminal environment.

The X-Sight Marketplace leverages the X-Sight Platform-as-a-Service, which offers a single, unified, cost-effective way for financial service organisations to innovate and to introduce new services while supporting best-in-class financial crime, risk, and compliance management capabilities.

Jumio’s solutions help customers meet regulatory compliance, while reducing fraud and meeting strict KYC and AML requirements, while simplifying the user experience. By leveraging Jumio’s advances with identity verification and biometric authentication, NICE Actimize clients will increase their ability to orchestrate the processes to fight financial crime in the onboarding of new customers, increase their insights in assessing customer risk, and better detect threats when assessing behavioural activities for money laundering and fraud risks.