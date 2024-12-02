Jumio, Backbase to deliver AI-powered identity verification

The companies aim to help financial service organizations to optimize conversions, deter fraud and meet KYC, AML and GDPR compliance mandates within the digital banking experience.

Now, customers on the Backbase digital banking platform can add Jumio’s online identity verification capabilities to boost the onboarding experience. By integrating these AI-powered identity services, financial institutions can deliver a compliant identity verification process within Backbase’s digital banking platform.

Jumio and Backbase already share several common banking customers including HSBC and Metro Bank.