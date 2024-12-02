Jumio adds FaceTecs authentication software to its identity verification suite

ZoOm’s capabilities work on upgrading the security, speed and user experience for liveness detection of new users, providing an additional layer of assurance and fraud prevention for digital businesses during the account creation process.

Jumio has offered liveness detection as part of Netverify Identity Verification for both mobile and desktop users. Jumio adopted and integrated FaceTec ZoOm 3D Face Liveness Detection to better thwart fraudsters who are using spoofing attacks to acquire someone else’s privileges or access rights. They do this by using a photo, video or a different substitute for an authorized person’s face.

FaceTec recently announced that ZoOm is a face biometric authentication software that achieved a Level 1 rating in the iBeta (NIST/NVLAP) Presentation Attack Detection (PAD) certification test. The test determines the real-world effectiveness of anti-spoofing technology in compliance with the ISO 30107-3 global standard.

This new integration aims to help digital companies increase their confidence that new users are who they claim to be during the crucial new customer onboarding process. The upgraded liveness detection functionality helps convert more legitimate customers and better flags suspicious accounts who attempt to spoof the liveness detection process.