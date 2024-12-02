Jumia, Vivo Energy to streamline ecommerce in Africa

The agreement will see Jumia set up pick-up stations at Vivo’s over 2,000 fuel station outlets, allowing customers pick up orders as well as make payment. The partnership will be piloted in Kenya, Morocco, Senegal, and Ivory Coast before being rolled out to countries where both companies operate. Vivo operates in 23 African markets while Jumia in 14.

The move is part of Jumia’s bid to tackle the last-mile delivery problem in Africa, especially as the ecommerce company eyes expanding operations beyond major cities.