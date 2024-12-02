Jumia suspends ecommerce platform activities in Cameroon

"Based on our review, we came to the conclusion that our transactional portal as it is run today is not suitable to the current context in Cameroon," the company said in a statement, adding that its ecommerce operations there had been suspended.

With an -commerce business similar to Amazon and a classified portal like Alibaba, it sells from its own stock and takes a cut of third-party transactions on its website.

Jumia said it would continue supporting buyers and vendors in Cameroon using its classified portal, known as Jumia Deals.