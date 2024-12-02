Jumia rolls out ecommerce app

The Android app, Jumia One, provides users with services such as airtime recharge, electricity and DSTV payments. The app also allows online retailers to advertise their items on the platform.

In addition, the app allows customers who purchase airtime tickets to get instant 5% cash back, and those who choose to make payments through the companys online shopping method, Jumia Pay, to get 10% cash back.

The startup aims to mimic Amazons success by delivering a wide range of services across the African continent. The business was founded in 2012 with funding from Rocket Internet, and is present in 23 African countries.