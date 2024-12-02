Jumia raises USD 150 mln to expand ecommerce business in Africa

Jumia, including the current funding round, has raised EUR 445 million (USD 555 million) in total. The e-tailer sells a range of products, from clothes, to electronics, cosmetics and even alcohol. It is active in nine African markets: Cameroon, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Uganda, and Tanzania and also the UK.

Jumia offers cash-on-delivery for payments and has also developed an Android-based app for mobile purchases.

