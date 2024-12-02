Jumia Pay enhances payment convenience for Nigerians

This new service participates in building financial inclusion in Africa to unbanked or underbanked populations according to company’s representatives.

Nigeria will be the first market to implement JumiaPay, with more innovations reportedly still to come before the end of 2016. The service will facilitate online payments across the 23 countries the company operates in. Customers can use the new payment option when checking out with an order. They will be prompted to select their bank account, fill in their details, and their Nigerian Uniform Bank Account Number. The last steps in the process are two security checks to authenticate payment.

MTN, Orange and Tigo have supported Jumia to roll out its mobile money solutions across 20 platforms in seven African countries such as Senegal, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Rwanda, Uganda and Nigeria.