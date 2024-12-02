Jumia introduces ecommerce opportunity for Egypt retailers

In addition to the existing Jumia Egypt website, the ‘Shop-in-shop’ will add a range of branded, stand-alone boutiques for retailers who want to build their online store in partnership with Jumia.

Ecommerce retailer Jumia is a Rocket Internet’s ecommerce flagship in Africa.

In April 2014, Africa Internet Holding (AIH) has entered a partnership with South African mobile operator MTN to provide services both online and on mobile to ecommerce retailer Jumia customers in Ivory Coast.