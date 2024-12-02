Jumia Food to launch online pre-payments in Kenya and Uganda

Through this option, customers can pre-pay for their food deliveries, through either credit cards or mobile payments. This payment service leverages the prominence of online payments in Africa, a continent that boasted 100 million active mobile money accounts in 2017.

Cash on delivery as a mode of payment is high in the country, however, the market is shifting to provide e-payment services to an increasingly diverse, demanding and trusting clientele. Shreenal Ruparelia, the Jumia Food Kenya MD, believes that the uptake of pre-payments will ensure better customer experience, reduce pilferage for the restaurants, and offer food customers more choice regarding payment options.

Among the restaurant brands that have embraced the pre-payment methods, one can include KFC, Pizza Hut, Debonairs, Monikos, Clay Oven, Mambo Italia, and Newscafe.