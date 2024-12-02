Judopay, wi-Q Technologies team up for Partner Programme

UK-based Judopay is one of Apple Pay’s partners, and its aim was to develop the first mobile-specific fraud prevention service. Having in mind the shift to mobile commerce gaining more and more traction, through their partnership, Judopay and wi-Q Technologies’ goal is to provide a secure ordering and payment solution that can capture mobile purchases from all consumers in return and transient markets.

On the other hand, wi-Q delivers integrated functionality through an entirely app-free web-based mobile ordering platform. Becoming the latest payment provider to join the Partner Programme, Judopay’s mobile-first payment technology integrates with wi-Q cloud-based ordering solutions, in order to facilitate the end-to-end payments journey and change the way people pay.