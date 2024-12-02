Judopay launches Shodan platform to ensure fast innovation

Based on cloud native architecture, Shodan allows innovations, such as Judopay’s payment orchestration. This translates into enhanced performance and reliability, no matter the volume, the location, or the day of the transactions.

The new platform aims to focus on maximising merchants’ business agility, allowing for consistent and scalable software delivery. Shodan’s infrastructure is set to upgrade and launch soon, allowing merchants to benefit from faster access to the platform’s latest features and products.

The solution is optimised for pay-tech and suitable for all Judopay’s Alternative Payment Methods (APMs), including Klarna, PayPal, and Pay by Bank App.