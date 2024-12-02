Judopay joins the Emerging Payments Associations projects

Project Retail, one of EPA’s eight projects to connect the payments eco-system, aims to encourage innovation and drive change. The project enables retailers to better navigate the payments innovation space in order to keep pace with customer expectations, accelerate adoption of payments innovation and drive business growth.

Since its inception, the project has been a source of guidance, content, and opportunity for retailers through the delivery of a quarterly event – known as the ‘Retail PayTech Forum’. This is a community exclusively made up of UK retailers from different retail sectors, who see payments as a source of value-adding solutions to their commercial and technology problems, rather than an inhibitor to progress or an inconvenient cost.