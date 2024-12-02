Judopay and Mastercard to augment mobile purchases post-pandemic

Click to Pay offers consumers and merchants a checkout experience supported by intelligent recognition. According to Judopay, it makes it safer for consumers to check out online without having to manually enter their card details every time or store them with multiple merchants.

This collaboration demonstrates Judopay and Mastercard’s commitment to augmenting the ecommerce experience, providing native components for customers to use within their mobile apps. Along with offering security, merchants across the Food & Beverage, Mobility, and other sectors will also benefit from no additional transaction fees, as well as no additional onboarding or integration.

This solution adds a way for consumers to pay online via apps, with their mobile devices, and provides a seamless journey for guest checkouts. They can pay on a website or app even if they have never visited it before, by accessing their Click to Pay account. Card details are protected through tokenzation, which allows payments to be completed without the merchant having to access the consumers personal information.