Judo Bank goes live with Temenos T24 to fuel its SME offerings

According to the supplier, Temenos T24 will allow third parties to connect with the bank’s platform and facilitate the development of an Open Banking system. The implementation will see Temenos T24 Transact integrate with Judo’s existing system via the zero trust networks and identity management systems.

Temenos has assisted Judo Bank in obtaining a full banking license with the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) through its Australian Model Bank approach.