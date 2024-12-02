Jubiter reveals cryptocurrency debit card

The Jubiter Prepaid Visa card will allow Jubiter users to load cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin or Litecoin. Users can also make real-time payments. Once loaded, the funds will automatically be converted to euros, and can be used to make purchases anywhere across the globe where Visa card is accepted.

Moreover, Jubiter affirmed that its users will be able to apply for the new prepaid card in a few weeks, however, when the cards are released, the company will give preference to its verified account holders. For the beginning, the company will introduce the programme to its users in 27 countries of Europe, but it will later expand to many other countries across the globe.