JS Bank launches open banking development initiative in Pakistan

With an on-going agreement with academia across Pakistan, the first phase of the program has been executed in the form of faculty awareness sessions in five major universities across Islamabad. These universities include FAST-NUCES, NUML, Bahria University, NUST-EME-ICE, and MY University. These sessions will be replicated country-wide.

After the faculty awareness sessions, the next phase of BFDP will be to hold some focus group and guidance sessions with university students. The program will help build fintech startups from universities with a focus on junior and senior year students.

The objective of this collaboration is to direct financial developers to use the power of open APIs available for all on the first banking developer portal in Pakistan. Moreover, it aims to build a platform to study challenges and explore digital solutions that promote financial inclusion.