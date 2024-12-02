J.P. Morgan to buy stake in UK fintech startup

The startup was founded by former Barclays chief executive officer and the US lender is in talks to buy a sizeable minority stake in the British company that allows banks to retrieve customer data more quickly, supporting faster, cheaper banking services.

A formal agreement between J.P. Morgan Chase and 10x Future Technologies is expected to be signed in the next few weeks.

J.P. Morgan Chase is an US-based multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in New York City. J.P. Morgan Chase is considered to be largest bank in the US, and is ranked by S&P Global as the sixth largest bank in the world by total assets as of 2018, to the amount of USD 2.535 trillion.