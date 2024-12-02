J.P. Morgan Payments partners with Network International

J.P. Morgan Payments operates in more than 160 countries and over 120 currencies and is one of the leading merchant acquirers worldwide by transaction volume, having selected Network International as a strategic partner to drive payments acquiring in the Middle East.





J.P. Morgan Payments – Network International partnership details

As per the information detailed in the announcement, access to Network International’s innovative acceptance solutions and extensive expertise in card processing and value-added services in the region is set to enable J.P. Morgan Payments to expand and complement its current payments proposition in the Middle East to its customers.

As a payments company, Network International provides merchants and financial institutions of all types and sizes with a full suite of technology-enabled payment solutions. The enterprise has collaborated closely with governments and financial institutions in the Middle East to promote financial inclusion and to further drive digitisation.











When commenting on the partnership, Abdulaziz Al-Dahmash, Managing Director - KSA, Network International advised that they are looking forward to collaborating with a global leader like J.P. Morgan Payments and leveraging their joint capabilities to grow the digital payments ecosystem in the Middle East. Per their statement, Network International has long been a trusted partner for banks and a strategic partner to help clients operate at scale in the region, as it remains committed to introducing innovative payment products and driving financial inclusion.

As they continue to make progress in the region through strategic collaborations of this kind, the company is further solidifying its position, and the spokesperson expressed excitement about J.P. Morgan Payments providing its clients with access to Network International’s merchant acquiring solutions in the region.

Further adding on J.P. Morgan Payments’ growth and plans in the region, Sandeep Dhawan, CEEMEA Product Head for J.P. Morgan, Payments said that the Middle East comes as a crucial part of the company’s Payments growth agenda, adding that it is a good region to be placed in, with an increased growth opportunity. Per their statement, to further this goal, the company is investing in the region and is looking forward to partnering with well-known regional players of the likes of Network International to complement its existing capabilities in the region. The company official further added that underpinning all of this are their efforts to bring the best propositions to their clients by leveraging their own platforms and those of their partners and network providers alike.





