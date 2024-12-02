



Through the pilot of its payment devices, J.P. Morgan Payments intends to modernise payments by providing faster and safer checkout experiences, equipping consumers with flexible options. The announcement comes just a few days after J.P. Morgan Payments partnered with Belvo to improve recurring payments in Mexico. The initiative planned to offer businesses an automated direct debit system, a payment method increasingly leveraged by companies to optimise financial operations. The alliance utilised Belvo’s Open Finance technology with J.P. Morgan Payments’ global expertise, equipping businesses operating in various sectors with a simplified solution for implementing secure and reliable direct debit transactions.











J.P. Morgan Payments’ Paypad and Pinpad

J.P. Morgan Payments developed the two terminals to securely accept a range of payment methods, including chip, contactless, swipe, QR code, and biometric authentication, allowing users to leverage their preferred payment method. Embedded with biometric facial or palm features, Paypad and Pinpad equip customers with scaled security and a contactless payment experience, with the two devices being among the latest examples of what J.P. Morgan Payments can deliver by merging fintech with the scale of a financial institution.

The J.P. Morgan Pinpad, which offers a compact design, can meet the needs of environments where space is limited. The terminal provides a physical keypad, built-in battery, and cellular connectivity, with it being a solution that allows transactions across a range of industries. On the other hand, the J.P. Morgan Paypad was developed to be flexible and adaptable, offering the ability to be used as a portable or docked device at a counter, restaurant table, or in-store.

Furthermore, commenting on the announcement, representatives from J.P. Morgan Payments underlined their organisation’s commitment to providing solutions that address the difficulties faced by food service and retail in the current economic environment. While navigating the modernisation of commerce, J.P. Morgan Payments intends to enable efficient and secure transactions while also improving the movement of information, money and assets across the payment lifecycle.

Initially, a subset of J.P. Morgan’s Enterprise clients operating in retail, food service, and hospitality environments are set to pilot the Paypad, while the Pinpad will be introduced later in 2025.