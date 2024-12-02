JP Morgan Payments launches new System Integrator Programme

Through JP Morgan’s System Integrator Programme, clients can build a comprehensive payments strategy leveraging JP Morgan payments solutions and their partners to architect and execute using their expertise.

The programme is part of the JP Morgan Payments Partner Network and is designed to help meet client business needs for end-to-end payment experiences.











Accelerating payment solutions and omnichannel experiences

The first to join the programme is Accenture, a global professional services company. Accenture and JP Morgan help organisations accelerate the adoption of payment solutions to provide more personalised, responsive, and secure payment experiences. Building on more than 25 years of collaboration, Accenture will work to evolve its product offerings by exploring new use cases and innovative business models. The companies will also develop new industry-specific solutions that reduce friction and time-to-market for JP Morgan Payments’ products.

The JP Morgan Payments Partner Network delivers end-to-end payment experiences through an ecosystem of third-party applications that can grow businesses faster, built by experts in industries such as energy, healthcare, transportation, consumer/retail and more.

Officials from JP Morgan said this programme is another critical element in how they are continuing to build a modern Payments business. Organisations are demanding more deeply integrated and embedded solutions that go beyond traditional payments-related pain points. Working with key partners will help them accelerate the new product development and adoption process.