



By introducing the pay-by-face biometric payment solution, J.P. Morgan Payments and PopID aim to enable shoppers to complete transactions more efficiently, eliminating the need for customers to leverage their phones or credit cards. In addition, the biometric loyalty program check-in and payment is set to deliver a swift ordering and checkout experience for merchants and their users. Data from PopID revealed that the platform can minimise ordering and checkout times by nearly 90 seconds per transaction, while also increasing ticket size by approximately 4%.











J.P. Morgan Payments and PopID’s plans

According to J.P. Morgan Payments’ officials, through this move, the two organisations intend to support clients improve the retail experience for their customers and provide advanced biometric payment solutions to the market. Also, the organisation plans to merge the scale and capabilities of a bank with the technology and agility of fintech. J.P. Morgan Payments and PopID are set to continue to deliver biometric payments to support them in optimising how customers conduct purchases, making them more secure and reliable.



For example, Whataburger, a company which accepts biometric payments via PopID’s solution, intends to extend biometric payments with payment processing enabled by J.P. Morgan Payments. The additional offering is set to enable the firm to offer a safer and more simplified checkout process for guests, assisted by the capabilities of the financial institutions. As detailed by Whataburger, the company already saw a positive impact due to faster checkout times and increased loyalty engagement at the counter and on self-ordering kiosks.

Moreover, the J.P. Morgan Payments biometric checkout solution, enabled by PopID, leverages financial identification technology to develop a convenient method for customer authorisation and payment authentication. By being a merchant-agnostic solution, J.P. Morgan Payments and PopID allow customers to use their facial biometrics at any participating pilot merchant after enrolment. Additionally, the bank is committed to providing end-to-end payment processing and comprehensive security and fraud protection, while supporting organisations to grow and diversify their operations via fintech capabilities.