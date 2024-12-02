This addition allows merchant clients to provide Dutch customers with the option to pay directly from their bank accounts when making online purchases. The integration is intended to streamline payment processes for businesses while maintaining security and familiarity for Dutch consumers.

Supporting the European payments infrastructure

The expansion follows J.P. Morgan Payments’ 2024 move to become a member of Cartes Bancaires CB in France, aiming to offer merchant clients access to the French payment network. The firm also intends to introduce Klarna’s Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options for businesses using its payment processing services.

Additionally, J.P. Morgan Payments has strengthened its collaboration with PayPal, supporting merchant acquiring across the UK and European markets through its Commerce platform.

Official representatives from J.P. Morgan Payments in the Netherlands noted that the integration of iDEAL underscores the firm’s commitment to the European payments market. They highlighted that over 70% of online purchases in the Netherlands are completed via iDEAL, making it a vital payment method for regional merchants looking to provide a range of payment options.

An official from iDEAL stated that working with J.P. Morgan Payments represents an important step in expanding the network’s reach, ensuring that businesses across Europe can offer Dutch consumers a trusted and secure payment solution.

J.P. Morgan Payments processes more than USD 1 trillion in daily transactions across the EMEA region, supporting payment solutions for more than 1,500 European clients. Its Commerce platform provides a unified system for merchants to accept payments across multiple markets, featuring integrated fraud prevention and cost-reduction mechanisms. The platform’s single API allows for the seamless addition of multiple payment options, simplifying technical implementation for businesses.

