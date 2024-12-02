The solution helps merchants accept contactless payments using their iPhones, with no requirement for a dedicated payments card reader or additional hardware.





J.P. Morgan Payments and Tap-to-Pay on iPhone

Per the press release information, leveraging only an iPhone, merchants are now enabled to accept contactless payments without a physical terminal, resulting in both a differentiated payment experience where merchants and their customers can engage and pay anywhere with Wi-Fi or cellular service, and a quick and simplified checkout experience. The solution provides merchants with the ability to accept payments anywhere, be that in-store or on the move.

Sephora is the first J.P. Morgan Payments client to enable Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, currently rolling out across all its US freestanding stores. Tap-to-Pay on iPhone enables Sephora’s Beauty Advisors to accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets anywhere in the store by simply using their iPhone and the mobile Point of Sale App – no additional hardware required, regardless of the purchase amount. As per the announcement, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is an important part of the product strategy to uphold J.P. Morgan Payments’ commitment to providing simplified, end-to-end payment and transaction experiences for businesses and consumers alike.











Commenting on the launch, Takis Georgakopoulos, Global Head of Payments, J.P. Morgan said that the news marks a critical moment for their business evolution, as enhancing consumers’ ability to pay with their preferred payment method is part of the company’s broader, customer-centric approach to simplify omnichannel payment acceptance for its merchant clients. As consumer payment needs continue to quickly evolve, they believe this to be a strong indicator of their ability to innovate at scale to support merchant clients through a continuous transformation.

J.P. Morgan Payments’ offering of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone is set to provide clients with the ability to accept payments from contactless credit cards, debit cards, and NFC-enabled digital wallets available on smartphones and smart watches.

Max Neukirchen, Global Head of Payments & Commerce Solutions, J.P. Morgan Payments expressed excitement about giving consumers the option to tap-and-go, saying that the solution means merchant clients no longer need to worry about pain-points of the likes of card reader Bluetooth connectivity, terminal power charging or manually entering card information. The spokesperson believes this to bring flexibility to the checkout process, which is beneficial for both merchants and consumers.

To use the solution, the merchant’s employee selects Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, prompting the customer to tap their contactless card or mobile device to the iPhone, following which the payment is completed. The press release further highlights that J.P. Morgan Payments is set to expand Tap-to-Pay on iPhone to US merchants over the next year, including small-and-medium-sized business merchants.