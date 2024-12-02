J.P. Morgan partners with Sephora





Following this announcement, Chase Payment Solutions will focus on providing merchants and businesses in the region of Canada with the ability to more securely and efficiently accept in-person, contactless payments using an iPhone.

In addition, both J.P. Morgan and Sephora will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry.







More information on the announcement

The Tap to Pay on iPhone solution was developed in order to allow merchants and traders to accept contactless transactions by leveraging only an iPhone. The feature was successfully enabled by J.P. Morgan Payments in the region of the US in August 2023, and it is expected to be rolled out across more than 130 freestanding Sephora stores in Canada.

By leveraging the Tap to Pay on iPhone, Sephora’s Beauty Advisors will have the possibility to accept contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and other digital wallets anywhere in the store by simply and securely using their iPhone and Sephora’s proprietary mobile point of sale application. This process is expected to take place with no hardware being needed. Businesses and their customers will also have the capability to engage and pay anywhere with Wi-Fi or cellular services, which results in an efficient end-to-end payment and transaction experience.

Tap to Pay on iPhone will also provide the ability to accept payments from contactless debit and credit cards, as well as NFC-enabled digital wallets available on smartphones and smartwatches. In order to facilitate the transaction, the business employee selects Tap to Pay on iPhone in the mobile point of sale application and then asks the clients to tap a contactless card or digital wallet on the worker’s iPhone.

In addition, Chase Payment Solutions aims to roll out Tap to Pay on iPhone to traditional Canadian merchants as well, including small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). As customers increasingly demand convenient, fast, and frictionless payments, both companies will focus on optimising at scale in order to improve the way merchants meet those expectations.



