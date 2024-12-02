JP Morgan partners with fintech Wematch

The programme is JP Morgan’s plan to work with startups, commercialise ideas for them, make money, and perhaps poach staff or make acquisitions down the line.

Wematch will get access to the bank’s resources and expertise to understand the requirements that dealers face at many levels of their daily operations.

It does this via an interface that is underpinned by a matching and negotiation engine. Additionally, the Wematch platform is based on a subscription model.

The bank is staying lively in the world of fintech partnerships.

As recent examples, last month JP Morgan Chase teamed with Plaid for open banking; and revealed it was building a new “fintech campus” in California’s Silicon Valley for more than 1,000 employees.