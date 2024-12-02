J.P. Morgan invests in Indian fintech Global PayEx

Global PayEx offers Freepay – a cloud-based platform that facilitates the electronic sharing of invoices, handling of payments and management of transaction information between B2B buyers and sellers.

The investment will help J.P. Morgan’s clients experience clearer electronic invoice presentation and quicker reconciliation. The Freepay platform is fully-automated and self-servicing, delivering immediate cost and time savings. Its real-time feature and analytics function provide corporates with full visibility of their payment status as well as insights on their receivables collection, which can in turn help optimize working capital.