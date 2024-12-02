JP Morgan announces the launch of SEPA Instant Payments in Europe

According to the group, adding SEPA Instant is another step towards offering real-time payments around the globe.

SEPA Instant aims to allow JP Morgan’s clients to make and receive a payment within seconds, for credit transfers in euro up to 15,000, with 24/7 availability and a Pan-European reach.

In addition, the group offers a single global API that clients will be able to use in order to connect with JP Morgan for multiple real-time payment systems.